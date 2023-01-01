Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Louis Reginald “Reggie” Brothers to the company’s Board of Directors. His appointment will be effective on January 1, 2023.

As a member of the board with expertise in advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, advanced networking, and cyber security, as well as notable business and financial acumen, Dr. Brothers has been assigned to the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are very pleased to have Reggie join our Board of Directors. His wealth of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors supporting solutions to government and business leaders will be invaluable to provide key guidance to DRS as it focuses on the most critical needs of the Department of Defense,” said Bill Lynn, Chairman and CEO of Leonardo DRS.

Dr. Brothers currently serves as an Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners, bringing over 25 years of experience in the defense, government services and technology industries. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of AE Industrial Partners portfolio companies: American Pacific Corporation and Redwire.

Prior to joining AE Industrial Partners in 2022, Dr. Brothers served as the CEO of BigBear.ai. He also held successive executive roles as the CTO of Peraton and a Principal with The Chertoff Group.

Prior to that, he served as Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April 2014. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Brothers served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research at the Department of Defense. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, BAE Systems, Draper Laboratory, Envoy Networks and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Dr. Brothers has been awarded five patents and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service. Dr. Brothers is a member of the Department of the Air Force Science Advisory Board, a Distinguished Fellow of the Georgetown University Center for Security and Emerging Technology, a member of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Advisory Board, a member of the MIT Visiting Committee for Sponsored Research and a Trustee of Riverside Research.

“I am excited to begin my position on the Board of Directors of Leonardo DRS and work with an innovative team that is in position to deliver pioneering technologies that will help shape the battlefield of the future,” said Dr. Brothers. “This company has set a clear strategic path for organic growth though innovation while identifying accretive companies that will add to its advanced technology development for U.S. and allied forces

