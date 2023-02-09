Varex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in virtual format only at 5:30 pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The board of directors of Varex believes that holding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format provides the opportunity for participation by a broader group of stockholders, reduces costs, and allows Varex to properly manage health and safety protocols.

Varex stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022 will be entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Varex will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters to be considered. Information on how to attend the virtual meeting will be included in the meeting materials to be sent to stockholders. Varex urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

