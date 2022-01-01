Investors are constantly combing the news for any developments in their favorite stocks or information about potential new investing opportunities. While news can be a valuable source of information, it can sometimes be misleading, though.

For example, seeing a headline about a stock that reported terrible quarterly earnings may cause investors to sell the stock, even if the bad quarter was due to short-term issues and the company’s long-term prospects remain intact. We’re often warned against doing this, with investing literature commonly telling us to stop panic-selling and focus on a company’s fundamentals instead.

On the other end of the spectrum, some kinds of news may make investors bullish on a stock for the wrong reasons. There isn’t as much focus on this topic, so in this article, we will go over three things that may make investors mistakenly bullish on stocks.

Cost-cutting measures

Whenever a company reports bad news on the earnings front, it will often be accompanied by promises to implement cost-cutting measures. Saving money is all well and good, but investors need to be cautious here because not all cost-cutting measures will be good for a company.

Sometimes they will be good for the company; for example, if the company was operating inefficiently, it may benefit from moves like restructuring teams to include less management overhead or halting the manufacturing of loss-making products to focus on proven profit-generators.

However, if a company has to slow down its research and development, decrease its productivity, sell valuable assets or anything else that will hurt its growth prospects in the long run, then investors should not consider cost-cutting measures as a bullish sign at all. In fact, they may want to re-consider the stock entirely, as the business has changed for the worse and analysis of future cash flows needs to be re-evaluated.

A company in cost-cutting mode might even be at risk of losing market share. Unfavorable economic conditions tend to favor companies that are financially strong, and so if a financially weak company must cut costs in a market downturn, this provides an opportunity for a competitor with a stronger balance sheet to ramp up its operations and take market share.

Layoffs

I chose to give layoffs their own category rather than lumping them together with cost-cutting measures because, in general, the stock market seems to have a very strong short-term positive response to layoffs. While cost-cutting measures may be seen as positive, they’re more or less expected in a down quarter, and investors have some awareness that this may just be an empty phrase.

Additionally, mass layoffs don’t only happen when a company is experiencing trouble. Sometimes, companies reduce headcount even in bumper years if they are in danger of not meeting specific benchmarks, especially when such benchmarks are tied to bonuses for the top brass.

For whatever reason, investors seem to love layoffs, often bidding stocks up by as much as several percentage points following the news that a company is making cuts to its staff numbers. The reason for this isn’t exactly clear, but it almost certainly has to do with the fact that layoffs deal with human capital rather than physical assets.

Perhaps it’s due to the fact that employees will always need a regular paycheck, while many physical assets can be bought via a one-time expense, though this dichotomy doesn’t always hold up because some physical assets and most digital assets these days (think office and shop space rentals and cloud services) do indeed require regular “paychecks” in the form of rent or subscription fees. In fact, I’d even go so far as to add creditors to the category of “employees” as well if we’re defining employees as entities who need to be regularly paid in order to make use of their assets.

Regardless of the reason behind this phenomenon, though, layoffs are a terrible sign because they usually mean a company is not meeting expectations. Reducing headcount means the company is also reducing its operations, which in turn means it is likely to underperform going forward. With stalwart companies that have had fairly consistent operations even during recessions, a value investor might still be able to make a case for the company, but with cyclical stocks, it could be a sign to head for the hills.

Another thing to note is that sometimes, especially in the tech industry, layoffs will be made just to pad the numbers on the balance sheet. In such cases, it’s not uncommon for the employees who were laid off to be brought right back on a contract basis so that the company can count the expense as a payment to the contracting firm instead.

Debt-funded returns

One of the most overlooked reasons why investors end up too bullish on some stocks is debt. More specifically, I’m talking about debt-funded returns, which is when a company takes on additional debt that it doesn’t really need to take on in order to pay a dividend and/or buy back shares.

When a company is healthy, growing and throwing off cash, returning some profits to shareholders is a great thing. The fact that average interest rates have been steadily declining for the past four decades has created a rather interesting trend as well: some companies will issue debt to at low rates to bulk up their cash reserves so that they can give said cash to shareholders. This makes investors more enthusiastic about the stock and can result in an increasing share price, which makes it easier for the company to issue more debt.

Now that we’ve hit the 0% floor on interest rates quite a few times in recent years, companies may have trouble making debt-funded returns going forward, though doubtless some will still attempt it. Share buybacks in particular will still be needed to at least make up for the stock options exercised by company executives.

The problem with debt-funded returns is that their practicality depends largely on prevailing monetary policy and economic conditions. Interest rates need to be on the decline and the economy needs to be solid; if either one or both of these conditions are not met, debt-funded returns become a drag on the balance sheet instead. They could be axed entirely or, even worse, the company could continue the practice. Thus, investors should be wary of companies that are promising big returns to shareholders while simultaneously issuing large amounts of new debt.