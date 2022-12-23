Generac Power System's Live Power Outage Tracking Tool Helps Monitor the Impact of Winter Storms and Severe Cold Moving Across the Country

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 23, 2022

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and provider of quality power solutions, is pleased to provide newsrooms and the general public free and unlimited access its Power Outage Central tool – a comprehensive resource, offering real-time utility power outage data. Aggregated outage data is compiled into an interactive map of the United States and is color-coded to reflect the severity and number of affected customers at the state level at any given moment.

GENERAC_Power_Outage_Central.jpg

Able to visualize the data and status of power outages across the country, the resource taps into electrical utilities' live outage reporting, making it a definitive source for power outage reporting. Notable benefits include:

  • Real-time outage information across the United States
  • At-a-glance local and regional data
  • Comparisons between utility providers

The tool has become particularly popular and helpful to travelers and travel planning, especially during the holiday season, and as families check on the status of loved ones living out of state.

Weather reports can be enriched by accessing and utilizing Power Outage Central, as significantly cold temperatures and gusting wind produced by the winter storm may continue to threaten additional power outages and further complicate travel plans.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

Generac_Power_Systems_Inc___Logo.jpg

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG73679&Transmission_Id=202212231820PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG73679&DateId=20221223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.