VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc.(TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 2,000,272 units (each, a "Unit") at a purchase price of C$0.50 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of C$1,000,136 and bringing aggregate proceeds raised in Q4 2022 to C$3.2 million.

Each Unit consists of one subordinate voting share (a "Unit Share") and one transferable warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one subordinate voting share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.80 for a period of three years. If at any time following the expiry of the six-month contractual hold period, the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$1.20 for 20 or more consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice to the holders of Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the 30th business day following the date of such notice.

In consideration for arranging the private placement, the Company paid finder's fees of C$27,877.50 in cash. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

In addition to a six-month contractual hold period, the Unit Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period and may not be traded until April 23, 2023, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company's CEO and Co-founder, Julia Stamberger, acquired 76,000 Units under the Private Placement for a total purchase price of $38,000. Accordingly, the Private Placement is to that extent a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to, or the consideration paid by such persons, will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

