Duke Energy thanks customers for energy conservation that helped keep the power on today

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 25, 2022

  • Company asks for continued energy conservation in the Carolinas through Monday morning to prevent possible rotating outages

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is crediting its customers' energy conservation with helping keep the lights on for everyone on Christmas Day and is asking customers to continue implementing simple conservation measures until 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

"Extremely cold temperatures combined with increasing customer demand has strained the electric grid across the country," said Jason Hollifield, Carolinas Storm Director. "We are grateful for our customers who saved energy this morning and we are asking them to conserve energy again tonight through tomorrow morning."

As businesses open on Monday morning and people begin returning to the workplace during this time of sustained frigid temperatures, the company projects an increase in customer demand that could require rotating outages again on Monday.

"Our Duke Energy crews have been laser-focused on restoring power to our customers," said Hollifield. On Friday, high winds caused outages throughout the Carolinas. On Saturday, the extreme temperatures prompted energy interruptions in the region to maintain overall energy grid reliability. "We'll be ready to respond to whatever the weather brings tomorrow morning. But we are optimistic that with the ongoing energy conservation of our customers, we can avoid having rotating outages again."

There are several ways customers can reduce energy consumption to help maintain an adequate supply for the region:

  • Select the lowest comfortable thermostat setting and bump it down several degrees whenever possible.
  • Avoid using large appliances – this means appliances with a three-pronged plug, such as dishwashers, ovens and dryers – during high-demand periods like early winter mornings.
  • Shift non-essential activities, like laundry, to late evening hours when power demand is lower.
  • Charge electric vehicles overnight.
  • If you have an electric water heater, limit the use of hot water as much as possible.

More information can be found at Duke Energy Updates.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

favicon.png?sn=CL73787&sd=2022-12-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-thanks-customers-for-energy-conservation-that-helped-keep-the-power-on-today-301709877.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

WRITTEN BY

