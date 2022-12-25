PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announces today that Bozhong- Kenli oilfields onshore power project commences operation successfully.

Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project is located in Bohai Bay. The main facilities of the project include 4 offshore electric power platforms and 1 onshore high-voltage substation. The designed power transmission capacity is 520 MW, currently the largest scale onshore power project serving offshore oilfields in China. The project will supply electricity to 39 offshore production platforms in the Kenli oilfields, Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas fields, and Bozhong 28-34 oilfields. By 2025, the project is expected to support the production of about 400,000 barrels per day in the region.

Upon the operation of the project, compared with self-generating electricity on the platforms, it is expected to save approximately 53,000 million cubic feet of natural gas and conserve 650,000 tonnes of standard coal, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 14,700 tonnes and carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tonnes in a peak electricity consumption year, representing remarkable achievements of energy saving and emission reduction.

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the Company, said, "The successful commissioning of Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project will significantly enhance the reliability and stability of electricity supply to the Company's production in Bohai. It is also a major measure taken by CNOOC Limited to implement the green and low-carbon strategy. The project marks a new stage of using clean energy by the Company."

