HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2022 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2022 decreased 11.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in November 2022]

CX-5:32,399 units

(down 0.2% year on year)

MAZDA3:8,746 units

(down 34.9%)

CX-30:6,639 units

(down 32.2%)



2. Overseas Production



Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2022 increased 6.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in November 2022]

CX-30:8,951 units

(down 12.6% year on year)

MAZDA3:7,684 units

(down 48.2%)

MAZDA2:7,518 units

(up 111.7%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2022 increased 10.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in November 2022]

MAZDA2:1,668 units

(down 36.3% year on year)

CX-5:1,517 units

(up 399.0%)

CX-60:1,401 units



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in November 2022 increased 1.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.



[Exports of key models in November 2022]

CX-5:26,600 units

(down 12.2% year on year)

MAZDA3:6,895 units

(up 30.2%)

CX-30:5,287 units

(down 24.0%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in November 2022 decreased 2.7% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in November 2022]

CX-5:29,584 units

(up 20.0% year on year)

MAZDA3:12,156 units

(down 37.4%)

CX-30:11,758 units

(down 31.5%)



For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202212/221226a.html.



Source: mazda



