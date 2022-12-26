Boulevard World Contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 with Its Metasight Landmark in the Middle East

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Season, a pivotal step in achieving Saudi Vision 2030, seeks to attract more tourists and boost tourism growth in Saudi Arabia through various cultural and entertainment experiences and diverse cultural contents.

cff511d3_2909_444c_a0d5_71ded5dac364.jpg

Boulevard World was officially launched on November 21st as part of the Riyadh Season 2022, taking visitors on a journey around the world by presenting diverse cultures from the US, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, and Italy.

Boulevard World collaborated with Unilumin Group, a Chinese high-tech company, to draw tourists from all over the world and create novel entertainment experiences they have never had. With a large number of Metasight LED displays supported by software integration and control technologies, Boulevard World showcased artistic design and creative content to the audience and created an immersive experience space filled with modern science and technologies. Boulevard World has thus become another world-class entertainment landmark.

The huge spherical screen created by Unilumin will catch tourists' eyes immediately when they enter Boulevard World. As an innovative product by Unilumin, the spherical screen has broken the Guinness World Records and become a new city landmark in Saudi Arabia. It also represents the strong connections across the global village advocated by Boulevard World. In addition, the largest LED ceiling screen in the Middle East and the first one in Saudi Arabia, together with dozens of outdoor ultra-high-definition (UHD) large screens, allows Boulevard World to present diverse cultures and history to the visitors.

Riyadh Season started cooperation with Unilumin back in 2021. Using Unilumin's LED displays and Metasight solutions, Riyadh Season has served over 15 million tourists worldwide and has driven the region's tourism development. The professionalism of Unilumin throughout the project has left a deep impression on the clients in the Middle East.

5_00_00_02__20221211_151711.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN68974&sd=2022-12-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boulevard-world-contributes-to-saudi-vision-2030-with-its-metasight-landmark-in-the-middle-east-301709938.html

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN68974&Transmission_Id=202212260427PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN68974&DateId=20221226
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.