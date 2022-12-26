ANEW MEDICAL Receives Notification of Issuance of Alzheimer's Gene Therapy Patent and Claims by the European Patent Organization (EPO)

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC., a technology and medical product holding company (OTC: LEAS) ("ANEW'' or the "Company") received notification by the EPO of its intention to grant a patent titled "Secreted Splicing Variant of Mammalian Klotho as a Medicament for Cognition and Behaviour Impairments" to Universitat Autonomous De Barcelona (UAB) and Institucio Catalana De Recerca Estudis Avancats (ICREA) of Barcelona, Spain. The technology was licensed on an exclusive worldwide basis in 2022 from UAB and ICREA by ANEW MEDICAL.

brain_gene_cool.jpg

The patent provides 20 years of patent protection for several ANEW medical product candidates from competition in diseases such as Alzheimer's diseases, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's diseases, Lou Gehrig's disease ("ALS"), Dementia with Lewy bodies, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Ataxia telangiectasia, post-stroke dementia, post-trauma dementia, senile dementia, and craniocerebral trauma.

"The Company's proprietary secreted α-Klotho protein and lead gene therapy construct exhibits robust and prolonged bioactivity in several animal models of Alzheimer's disease and the results support the development of this new approach to treat cognitive impairment and other age-related diseases" stated Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the CEO and Founder of ANEW.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC. - ANEW MEDICAL (OTC: LEAS) is a technology and medical product holding company focused on the development of therapeutics and diagnostics for a broad range of life-threatening disease indications. The Company has offices in the US and in Spain.

For information on ANEW MEDICAL, INC. please visit www.anewmeds.com or contact the Company at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "might", "will", "should", "project", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", or other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to research, plans for future development, and the potential of a drug development candidate. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements as a results of these risks and uncertainties, which may include risks and uncertainties of COVID and its impact on the Company's clinical plans, product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainties of regulatory approvals, manufacturing and supply risks, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its research and development programs as set forth in its SEC filings. Risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which these forward-looking statements were made.

favicon.png?sn=LA73574&sd=2022-12-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anew-medical-receives-notification-of-issuance-of-alzheimers-gene-therapy-patent-and-claims-by-the-european-patent-organization-epo-301709879.html

SOURCE ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA73574&Transmission_Id=202212260500PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA73574&DateId=20221226
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.