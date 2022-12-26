CJ CheilJedang, and Emmyon, Inc. sign a Licensing Agreement to commercialize a dietary supplement with natural extracts for use in significant improvement of skeletal muscle mass and function in humans.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and ROCHESTER, Minn., Dec. 26, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea and ROCHESTER, Minn., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Food and Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT), a newly formed business unit of CJ CheilJedang, a South Korea based global food and nutrition company, and Emmyon, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology start-up company based in Rochester, MN USA, have signed an exclusive licensing agreement establishing a strategic partnership between the two organizations.

Main_Original_ver.jpg

A signing ceremony and keynote speeches were held on December 6th, 2022 at CJ CheilJedang's global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea attended by the CEOs and senior executives of both CJ CheilJedang and Emmyon to commemorate the occasion.

The technical and commercial collaboration will result in the global launch of several nutraceutical and dietary supplement products that have the ability to inhibit muscle atrophy while improving strength and endurance. Skeletal muscle atrophy, also known as muscle wasting or sarcopenia in the elderly, is a widespread and serious condition that affects tens of millions of people around the world and therefore represents an enormous unmet medical need. It particularly affects older people with arthritis, on bed rest due to body injuries such as accidental falls and malnutrition through illnesses such as cancer. Optimal muscle health is also important in sports performance and lack of physical exercise where nutritional supplementation can be beneficial.

The licenses dealt with Emmyon are protected by an extensive portfolio of exclusive patents in the USA, Europe and other key jurisdictions which will be leveraged through CJ FNT's global commercial know-how and marketing strength.

Emmyon Founder, CEO and President, Dr. Christopher Adams, a leading physician-scientist expressed his great enthusiasm for this landmark deal which could potentially benefit millions of people in the U.S., and elsewhere. Dr. Adams is Professor of Medicine, Clinician Investigator, and Research Chair of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition at Mayo Clinic. His research focuses on mechanisms and treatment of muscle atrophy and diabetes. His clinical practice focuses on the care of patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders.

Other key members of the management team at Emmyon include Scott Ebert, PhD, a highly accomplished skeletal muscle biologist who is an Assistant Professor at Mayo Clinic, and John J. Talley, PhD, one of the world's preeminent medicinal chemists. In 2015-2019 and in 2021, Dr. Talley was named to The Medicine Maker Power list, which recognizes the world's most influential people in drug discovery and development.

Head of CJ FNT, Lance Choi, underlined his company's commitment to innovation, growth, and marketing excellence in the field of human nutrition. This has resulted in major investments in research and development, manufacturing capabilities and an emphasis on forging key partnerships such as that with Emmyon to bring new scientific discoveries in nutritional science to market. This landmark deal marks the beginning of a major push for the company into the field of muscle health and metabolism with the goal of world market leadership in this category.

For more information, visit: https://www.cjbio.net/ and www.emmyon.com

About CJ Food and Nutrition Tech
CJ Food and Nutrition Technology, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a part of CJ Group, South Korea's preeminent company in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.
CJ Food and Nutrition Technology is a leading supplier of fermentation-based bio-products such as an extensive line of 'AMINATURE®' amino acids for human nutrition at its multi-national manufacturing facilities worldwide.

About Emmyon, Inc.
Emmyon is a private biotechnology company with a focus on optimal skeletal muscle health. It investigates how aging, illness and injury cause muscle atrophy. It then uses that data to discover small molecules that improve muscle strength, mass and metabolism. These small molecules are intended to create new food products for muscle health, while others are being developed as pharmaceuticals for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

favicon.png?sn=CN73333&sd=2022-12-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cj-cheiljedang-and-emmyon-inc-sign-a-licensing-agreement-to-commercialize-a-dietary-supplement-with-natural-extracts-for-use-in-significant-improvement-of-skeletal-muscle-mass-and-function-in-humans-301709514.html

SOURCE CJ CheilJedang

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73333&Transmission_Id=202212260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73333&DateId=20221226
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.