CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has met today's expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks in part to customer efforts to conserve power after the weekend's arctic blast affecting power generation and delivery in much of the country.

As a result of gradually warming temperatures and improved power availability, no additional conservation measures are needed from customers at this time.

"Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding," said Carolinas manager grid operations, Daniel Fain.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Duke Energy

