SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the metaverse platform, will participate in CES 2023, the world's largest information technology and ICT expo held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from January 5 to 8, 2023.

MAXST plans to introduce MAXVERSE, an integrated platform for metaverse service development, AR development platform (MAXST AR SDK), and AR glasses.

MAXVERSE, to be showcased by MAXST, is an integrated platform for metaverse service development, providing spatial map construction tools, spatial maps, and metaverse service development tools free of charge.

As a Unity plug-in content authoring tool, it includes an XR simulation function, so users can develop services based on real space without going to the field.

It can be applied to various fields such as XR telepresence, navigation, advertising, and games, and is attracting attention as a technology that will lead the development of the metaverse ecosystem.

An updated version of the AR development platform MAXST AR SDK will also be shown.

Space Tracker, which scans 3D space and creates a spatial map in real time with a smartphone, has been added.

Through this function, various smart devices such as AR glasses will be able to remotely control home appliances in the space by interworking at the IoT interface.

Anyone can easily and quickly develop spaces and objects into AR app contents and implement a smart home that can link services.

Also, MAXST AR Glasses are tethered type and have the industry's smallest lens thickness, 40 degree field of view (FOV), and ultra light weight of less than 100g.

Users can enjoy AR experiences linked to reality with on board MAXST's Sensor Fusion SLAM.

During CES, MAXST will sign an MOU with Wisear, a French-based tech company, for technical cooperation for the development of AR smart glasses.

Wisear develops a unique cranial nerve signal-based XR device controller technology.

MAXST plans to accelerate the development of earphone-embedded AR glasses that work with human sensory nerve functions through an MOU with Wisear developing unique cranial nerve signal-based XR device controller technology.

A MAXST official said, "In 2023, MAXST's new XR metaverse technology and products will be released to the world, and at the same time, anyone will create a reality-based metaverse space in an easy way to make everyday life more comfortable and maximize the pleasure of XR."

CES is the world's largest ICT expo, where you can see the trend of the global home appliance industry at a glance and is hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

MAXST is going to operate a booth at Venetian Expo, Sands Expo & Convention Center for 4 days.

MAXST Booth

  • Location: Venetian Hall #50024 / Company Nearby: Smart Home (IoT)

