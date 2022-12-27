Cable One Named Top Employer for Women by WICT Network

PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One®, a leading broadband communications provider, was recently named by the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Network as one of the 2022 Top Companies for Women to Work based on the results of their most recent PAR (pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources) workplace diversity survey.

The survey — which evaluates pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work/life integration — is a critical diversity and inclusion resource for individual companies and the industry at large. The PAR Survey enables participating companies to benchmark their progress toward gender equity and provides overall industry benchmarks relative to other businesses and industries.

Despite widely-publicized statistics about women being disproportionately impacted by pandemic-related unemployment and reductions in labor force participation over the past several years, Cable One has remained on a positive gender-diversity trajectory due to flexible work models and a continued commitment to inclusion and diversity across its family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity, Hargray, ValuNet and Cable America).

As of year-end 2022, women represented 33 percent of Cable One's total associates, 37 percent of management-level positions and 60 percent of the company's 10-member Board of Directors, including the Chair of the Board, President and CEO.

"We are honored by this recognition, which is a direct reflection of our commitment to cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace that is purpose-driven and engaging, enabling all of our associates to thrive," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-powered network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

SOURCE Cable One

