Family Care Center with Eight Locations Selected Zerify Meet to Protect Patient Data

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., ( ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, today announced that a private, non-profit family care center with eight locations has licensed Zerify Meet to protect patient data.

“Healthcare organizations have become a favorite target of cybercriminals who target patient records,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Zerify Meet is the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

“The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that created a set of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient's consent and knowledge,” says Kay, “that’s why our Zerify Meet is so important.”

“Zerify Meet is like the Swiss Army Knife of cyber protection,” says Kay, “because it also includes our Zerify Defender desktop protection which locks down your camera, microphone, audio-out speakers, keyboard, clipboard and protects against screen scraping malware. Additionally, Zerify Defender protects your sensitive information while using any video conferencing system i.e. Zoom, Teams, Webex, others. There is no other solution on the market with such a comprehensive protection capability.”

“Protecting corporate, client and patient data is our highest priority,” says Kay, “that’s why we are thrilled about the findings of a report published by leading industry analyst firm Aite-Novarica Group.”

The Secure Video Conferencing SME Market Perspective – Impact Report recognizes Zerify as a leader in SecVideo (secure video conferencing) solutions.

To learn more about Zerify’s secure video conferencing solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify
Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Media Contact
Jackie Solis
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMDM2NiM1MzI5ODAxIzIwODAzNDc=
Zerify-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.