NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that it will be participating in J.P. Morgan’s 41st Annual Health Care Conference, being held January 9 – 12, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

Avanish Vellanki, chief executive officer of Rain, will be presenting a corporate overview on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT. An audio of the presentation can be accessed here. The Company’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

