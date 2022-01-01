Despite the obstacles Verizon ( VZ, Financial) has faced in its business, it has responded with sensible decisions that have kept the company moving during a difficult time. Management is aware of the volatile market climate and has made wise financial moves by maintaining reasonable capital expenditures and investing in shareholder returns.

Although Verizon is strategically working to increase subscriber growth and return value to shareholders, it may not be able to keep up its juicy dividend yield if it can't improve its profitability. It's undeniable that the company is facing issues. Not only is it operating in a highly regulated and saturated market, competitors AT&T ( T, Financial) and T-Mobile ( TMUS, Financial) have really stepped up their game and gained market share in recent years, which is why they look much better in comparison to Verizon at this time.

A potential price war will not do Verizon any favors

On Dec. 22, Verizon slashed the cost of its Welcome Unlimited package, allowing customers to save $5 per line per month. The discount is being rolled out to attract new and retain existing customers and rival its competition's unlimited wireless packages. While the offer has its limitations, the telecom giant highlights that it comes with a three-year guarantee.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile has an unlimited plan for $45 per line per month. The plan, called Base Essentials, is for a single line and is $15 cheaper than Verizon's lowest-priced package.

AT&T's Chief Operating Officer Jeff McElfresh says the company does not believe in a price war as it does not consider it to be a winning strategy. However, without meaning to, it seems that the corporation made the first move. AT&T is aggressively expanding to try and reach the level of Verizon and introduced an unlimited option called Value Plus. The plan is for $50 and applies to a single line. When it was announced, Value Plus was attractive to new users as Verizon's 5G Start Plans and T-Mobile's Essentials packages for a single line were $60 and $70, respectively.

Analysts and investors are worried that Verizon might dive headlong into a price war, which will ultimately hurt the investors as the company rushes to expand its 5G network, cut costs and offer upgrades in its services and packages.

Verizon's consumer division head stepping down is not a great sign

On Dec. 5, Verizon announced that the head of the consumer division, Manon Brouillette, had left the company. For the time being, the position has been taken over by CEO Hans Vestberg. The resignation of the chief of the company's biggest division was abrupt, and it makes me worried that the company's market share loss could continue. Brouillette took on the role in January of this year and was the second executive to be let go from this position within a year.

The company's subscriber growth has been subpar compared to its peers for the past two years. Moreover, it has also missed subscriber forecasts for the last two quarters. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported 8,000 monthly wireless phone subscriber additions, compared to analysts' forecasts of 38,500 new subscribers. According to an analyst with GlobalData PLC ( LSE:DATA, Financial), Tammy Parker, Brouillette was only given a year to make some profitable big changes that she could not achieve. However, according to Vestberg, the change in leadership was made to amp up the pace of execution of operations so that the company can enter 2023 strong.

High dividend payout comes at a cost

On Dec. 1, Verizon announced a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share. It is one of the few telecommunications companies in the U.S. that has grown dividends for nearly two decades (17 years).

The company has a whopping dividend yield of 6.80% at the time of writing. At a glance, the company's free cash flow of $28.2 billion for the quarter might seem enough to handle its dividend payouts and capital expenditures. Still, its high debt level ought to be taken into consideration. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $174 billion in debt with an interest expense of $3.2 billion over the past four quarters. Even if the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are strong enough to cover the interest expense right now, it might not always be so.

With rising interest rates, Verizon's debt servicing costs are likely to go up. To pay those costs off, the company would either need to slash its dividends like AT&T has done recently or lower its capital expenditures. The company's trailing 12-month capital expenditures are already down 24.3% year over year, putting it behind its peers by a substantial margin. If this trend continues and the company does not budge on cutting its dividends, Verizon's peers will take over as they increase their capital expenditures for better services and products.

Takeaway

Verizon's performance has been less than iconic as of late. With the company facing stiff competition, major changes like a shift in focus and consumer-focused propositions could be more likely.

This downturn puts Verizon under immense pressure and leaves investors in a precarious situation. Investors must brace themselves to face more losses in the future as it looks unlikely that Verizon can turn these tides in its favor. I believe better investment prospects can be found amongst Verizon's peers.