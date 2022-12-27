Noked Israel Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $405.00Mil. The top holdings were INMD(11.68%), AAPL(9.64%), and MSFT(9.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Noked Israel Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Noked Israel Ltd bought 279,451 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 282,311. The trade had a 9.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 12/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $131.86 per share and a market cap of $2,097.64Bil. The stock has returned -24.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-book ratio of 41.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Noked Israel Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:SEDG by 118,981 shares. The trade had a 7.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $294.26.

On 12/27/2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $310.15 per share and a market cap of $17.34Bil. The stock has returned 9.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 152.78, a price-book ratio of 8.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Noked Israel Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:KWEB by 928,431 shares. The trade had a 7.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 12/27/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $29.92 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

The guru established a new position worth 262,364 shares in NAS:WIX, giving the stock a 5.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.81 during the quarter.

On 12/27/2022, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $76.27 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned -53.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -86.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,454,683-share investment in NYSE:HAYW. Previously, the stock had a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.76 during the quarter.

On 12/27/2022, Hayward Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.38 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -61.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hayward Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

