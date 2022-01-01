NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and CUSTOMER Magazine has named NICE+Enlighten+AI+for+Customer+Satisfaction+as a 2022 award winner for Customer Experience Innovation. The 2022+Customer+Experience+Innovation+Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels.

Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) is NICE’s industry leading Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) ‘out-of-the-box’ solution that drives exceptional customer experiences by consistently and objectively scoring the agent behaviors that positively impact customer satisfaction, in real-time.

Traditional, manual interaction assessments of agent performance are time consuming, subjective and rely on a small random sample size that isn’t representative of an agent’s overall performance. Enlighten AI for CSAT removes the burden and subjectivity of manual evaluations by automatically analyzing every moment of every interaction, whether they happen across digital or voice channels. Measuring and improving upon agent soft-skills behaviors – such as showing empathy, demonstrating ownership, acknowledging loyalty – have been proven to directly influence customer satisfaction.

By automating scoring of agent soft skills on 100% of interactions and empowering agents with performance dashboards and the opportunity to self-correct, Enlighten AI offers a more objective standard to process. Supervisor dashboards allow supervisors to monitor team performance; see who is struggling and provide targeted coaching in minutes. Furthermore, Enlighten AI captures the customer data from each interaction and then operationalizes these customer insights, accelerating action, and turning customer service into a real competitive differentiator.

"NICE is laser-focused on innovating new AI-driven technologies to enhance contact center performance and help businesses deliver exceptional CX," said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction is the proud result of years of R&D and access to the world’s largest interaction dataset across industries. This solution provides our customers with AI-driven insights and analysis of the behaviors that create improved experiences for their own customers, and therefore provides a competitive advantage.”

“Congratulations to NICE for receiving a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award. NICE was selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and look to continued innovation from NICE in 2023 and beyond.”

