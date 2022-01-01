JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Energy Corporation ( VENG, Financial) (“Vision Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to share an update on the expansion of its project management and development team.



Vision Energy, through its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Evolution Terminals BV (“ETBV”), continues work to realize its project development objectives and has increased its core team of experienced commercial and engineering professionals.

Since incorporation in December 2020, ETBV has been executing its mission to design and develop a pioneering Green Energy Hub for renewable products, hydrogen carriers and low-carbon fuels. In March 2021, ETBV engaged professionals from Riverlake Solutions, a specialist project development and engineering consultancy to the energy industry, based out of Rotterdam.

The Company’s Project Management and Consultancy (“PMC”) team is comprised of Mr. Jan Thijs Maatman, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Maarten Reenalda, Head of Project Operations; Mrs. Emilie Janson, Chief Technical Officer; Mr. Feiko Jager, Senior Technical Consultant; and Mr. Hanno Hardenbol, Senior Project and Engineering Consultant.

The PMC team has collectively developed over 8 million cubic meters (CBM) of bulk storage capacity around the world and possesses decades of experience, working for major industry global operators including Vopak, Tebodin, Oiltanking, Van Oord and Bluewater.

Mr. Maatman previously worked for a major maritime contractor as a Superintendent, Works Manager and Project Manager in several countries; and later fulfilled positions as Engineer, Tender Manager and Business Developer for a company active in the operations of floating storage vessels and supplier of equipment to import/export of crude oil and oil products to storage terminals onshore.

Mr. Reenalda is experienced in infrastructure development both as a Project Management Consultant and as a Contractor. He has worked for multinational companies developing and managing major infrastructure projects and is a guest lecturer on the “Built Environment” at the Delft University of Technology.

Mrs. Janson holds a Master of Science degree in Petroleum and Mining Engineering from the University of Delft and an MBA from the University of Maastricht. Mrs. Janson has worked in the MENA region fulfilling positions in Oil & Gas projects and in managing green field terminal and port developments.

Mr. Jager has a master’s degree in Maritime Engineering and has spent his entire career working in the international tank storage industry, including 20 years with Royal Vopak in various senior operational, technical and commercial positions.

Mr. Hardenbol has a degree in Naval Architecture and Business Management and has spent over 20 years working in international upstream and midstream industries in both Project Development and Project Management of infrastructure and innovative energy projects. He has extensive experience working in global shipping, onshore and offshore Construction and Installation industries where he held various Engineering, Sales and Project Management roles.

The PMC team has recently increased its scope and development efforts through permit applications and are working closely with Linde Engineering to manage the Company’s preliminary Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) activities to accelerate project timelines to FID and delivery of LPG/Ammonia storage and handling facilities. (Refer to Company News Release on 9th November 2022).

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

Vision Energy

95 Christopher Columbus Drive,

16th Floor Jersey City, NJ

07302 USA

visionenergy.com

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

Phone: 310.299.1717

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “forecast”, “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.