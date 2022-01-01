



MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it is launching a line of Greens First protein bars, specifically created with the flagship Greens First PRO formula.

Greens First protein bars represent a brand new premium nutritious protein bar, combined with the Greens First PRO powder, which is fortified with whole plants, vegetables and fruits that helps to strengthen the body and complete a balanced diet. These whole food supplements contain the naturally occurring nutrients that that are intrinsic to fruits, vegetables and superfoods. Each bar features 15 grams of protein while maintaining a high fiber but low sugar profile, is antioxidant & collagen infused and designed to keep you energized.

Launch flavors will include Mint Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate with additional flavors expected to join the line-up after feedback from the initial launch.

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative line of Greens First protein bars, based on the success of our PRO line of products,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Each of our bars has over 15 grams of protein and nutrients to power your day, along with a combination of ingredients that are engineered to provide a great texture and taste. We are looking forward to sharing them with our dedicated customers.”

The Greens First brand will now have nutritious protein bars that address energy and performance. The bars contain certified organic fruits, vegetables, and barley grass which are first juiced, then spray dried at low temperatures, leaving all the important nutrients and live enzymes intact. The bars are formulated to be clean and energizing, with no sucralose, no preservatives, and non-GMO.

“Now that we are part of the Smart for Life family, we are pleased to launch these Greens First protein bars, which combine the benefits of our PRO products that are made easy to digest for quick absorption and assimilation of all the nutrients, in a nutritious bar format,” stated Ryan Benson, CEO of Ceautamed Worldwide. “This complements our traditional powdered drink format that we have distributed over the past 20 years and gives our loyal customers another way to enjoy our products on the run.”

The Greens First PRO Products are professional-grade formulas with 54 different superfoods for practitioners who are looking for pure, whole food formulations. These professional products were created to help support and alkalize the body’s pH balance, assist in the reduction of the inflammatory process, help quench all 5 of the major free radicals and nourish the body with the antioxidant and phytonutrient power of more than 15 servings of fruits, vegetables, superfoods, probiotics and digestive enzymes.

Greens First protein bars will be available in the first quarter of 2023. To learn more about the various products offered under the Greens First line of vitamins and supplements, please visit: www.greensfirst.com.

About Ceautamed Worldwide

Ceautamed Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smart for Life, Inc., is based in Boca Raton, Florida, and was formed in 2009. Ceautamed owns the Greens First line of branded products which have been specifically marketed to the healthcare provider sector. These vitamins and supplements have been sold on a business-to-business basis, direct-to-consumer as well as sold utilizing an international medical distribution company pursuant to a long-term contract. Ceautamed’s Greens First brand also maintains an online presence at: www.greensfirst.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) is a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide. Structured as a publicly held international holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

