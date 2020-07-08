AcelRx Announces $7.5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced it has entered into an agreement with a life sciences-focused investment fund for the sale of 748,744 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 2,632,898 shares of common stock and common warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 4,227,052 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $2.22625 per share and accompanying common warrant, and the pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $2.22615 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable following closing of the offering and will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The common warrants will not be exercisable until after the six-month anniversary of the closing of the offering, will have an exercise price of $2.07 per share and will expire on the date that is six years following the closing of the offering. AcelRx estimates gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $7.5 million, before deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the pre-funded warrants and the common warrants. The offering is expected to close on December 29, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants described above are being offered by AcelRx pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-239156) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which the SEC declared effective on July 8, 2020. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. AcelRx has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) which is approved in Europe and is an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant; Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. DZUVEO is an approved product in Europe.

acelrx_pharmaceuticals_inc_logo1838_21100jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF74089&sd=2022-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-announces-7-5-million-registered-direct-offering-of-common-stock-and-warrants-to-purchase-common-stock-301710152.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF74089&Transmission_Id=202212270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF74089&DateId=20221227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.