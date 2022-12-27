Waterdrop Listed among Beijing's Top 100 Enterprises in Digital Economy

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Beijing Enterprise Confederation and Beijing Entrepreneurs Association released the Top 100 Enterprises in Beijing list (the List) and the Report on the Development of the Top 100 Enterprises in Beijing (the Report) at the Beijing International Convention Center. Waterdrop Inc.(NYSE: WDH), a company committed to improving the digitization level of the insurance and healthcare industry and contributing to better development of the industry, successfully made it to Beijing's Top 100 Enterprises in Digital Economy 2022.

According to Jianli Zhang, Member of Beijing CPPCC and President of Beijing Enterprise Confederation, the List and the Report are released to show the group distribution, operating conditions and development tendency of the leading firms in Beijing, help Beijing enterprises improve their market competitiveness in and out of China, assist the government in supporting the growth of enterprises, and promote high-quality development of Beijing's economy.

Waterdrop, as an insurance and healthcare platform in the digital era, has helped boost the industry's digitization level and achieved high-quality development with the aid of technology. In the first three quarters of 2022, it saw steady growth in operating revenue, net profit reached RMB482 million, and its business remains healthy, sound, and sustainable.

On the supply side of insurance products, Waterdrop leverages its capabilities in big data, actuarial studies of scenarios, and search engines to help insurance companies maximize their protection efficiency with a precise analysis of diversified customers' demands, an efficient estimate of healthcare risks, and accurate matching of customers and insurance products, to jointly promote supply-side digitization reform in the commercial health insurance field.

In the realm of insurance services, Waterdrop has made several independent innovations and applied for dozens of technical patents. In 2022, Waterdrop released "Assistant", the digital employee it created using robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in combination with its business scenarios. It could help Waterdrop's online insurance service staff in information processing and analysis, online operation, customer service, and so on, and give a strong push to the digital transformation of insurance services.

In the health care industry, Waterdrop's data is of great value for whole-process management for patients, clinical studies, patient recruitment, and other digital clinical services. It could help pharmaceutical companies in the digital transformation of their clinical trials and provide them with digital marketing services.

Peng Shen, Founder and CEO of Waterdrop, believed that in the next 5-10 years, digitization will merge further into the real economy, and plenty of new opportunities will come along. Waterdrop hopes to help its partners speed up development, reduce cost, increase efficiency with its digitization ability, and achieve high-quality development jointly with them.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=CN74125&sd=2022-12-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-listed-among-beijings-top-100-enterprises-in-digital-economy-301710189.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74125&Transmission_Id=202212270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74125&DateId=20221227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.