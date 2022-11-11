KIA AMERICA HELPS MORE THAN 22,000 SHELTER ANIMALS FIND FOREVER HOMES

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022

  • Kia donated $500,000 to The Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals find their forever homes
  • Kia's year-long partnership with The Petfinder Foundation was a component of the creative launch campaign for the all-electric Kia EV6

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced today that 22,422 shelter animals nationwide have been placed in their forever homes thanks to the brand's year-long partnership with The Petfinder Foundation. Launched in February 2022 as part of Kia's Super Bowl ad starring "Robo Dog," Kia's $500,000 donation helped cover adoption costs.

KIA_AMERICA.jpg

"Kia is dedicated to giving back and helping more than 22,000 shelter animals find new homes is proof that initiatives like this work and improve local communities, in this instance by easing the burden of overcrowding on local animal shelters nationwide," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

In a first for the brand, Kia also developed a series of NFTs based on "Robo Dog", the robot puppy and star of Kia's Super Bowl spot for the all-electric Kia EV6. In addition to making 10,000 NFTs available for free, the brand also released an additional 10,000 generative NFTs. These unique designs were available for purchase with 90-percent of all primary sales proceeds benefiting The Petfinder Foundation to help animals in need find their forever homes. In addition, a 10-percent royalty was written into the smart contract on the blockchain, so whenever a Robo Dog NFT across the series was resold on a participating secondary market, The Petfinder Foundation once again benefitted. Sales of Kia's NFTs amounted to an additional $100,000 donation for The Petfinder Foundation.

"We are so honored to partner with Kia America. Their generous donation helped countless animals find loving and forever homes in 2022," said Toni Morgan, Executive Director, The Petfinder Foundation.

Kia's Accelerate The Good charitable initiative has donated more than $14 million to various causes since 2019. Most recently, Kia announced a minimum donation of $1 million1 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, marking the third act of giving to St. Jude's this year. Previous donations to the organization were announced as part of the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S., and again as part of the groundbreaking announcement for a new assembly plant in the state of Georgia.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA73702&sd=2022-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-helps-more-than-22-000-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes-301709845.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA73702&Transmission_Id=202212270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA73702&DateId=20221227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.