NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it expects is quarterly revenues for the period ended November 30, 2022 to exceed $10 million. Based on expected revenue growth in its core businesses, the Company also anticipates the annual revenue should exceed prior year's total for the current fiscal period.

Over the past 6 months the Company raised a total of $15.5 million in proceeds from a convertible note private placement and a non-brokered private placement offering that closed in two tranches. Through the end of November 2022, only a portion of the funds raised was employed in operations, while a portion of the remaining balance of $11.5 million could be used to pay or extinguish the existing note from the convertible note private placement (the "Note"). According to the repayment provisions and the default remedies provided in the Note, the Company offered to comply with the repayment of 25% of the proceeds towards the Note, unless waived, as well as to pay the mandatory default amount of $5.28 million, if the lender declared the mandatory default amount due and payable. However, the lender did not recognize the invocation of any of the rights or remedies provided in the Note and has refused to address the Company's offer or to provide any waiver of the repayment of 25% of the proceeds towards repayment. Thus, the Company can only assume that the lender is not interested in early repayment and the Company will plan to make monthly payments starting on February 9, 2023 and will utilize more of the funds raised towards operations and revenue generation.

"This large capital inflow into existing operations is a welcomed event," said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion Inc. "While we would have preferred to strengthen our balance sheet by repaying the Note, the strong cash flow generated from the available capital provided formidable revenue results. With the recent funds raised, the Company could experience significant revenue growth as we can triple the capital of the original investment. And our projections do not include the full launch of the device protection program, which may prove another significant driver of revenue and margin as we anticipate that division to grow rapidly."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers to service their consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

Company Contact:

FingerMotion, Inc.

For further information e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 718-269-3366

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

