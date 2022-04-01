NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / It's been a busy year for Sands Cares Ambassadors in Macao. Sands China's Team Member volunteer corps works to keep the local community strong though a wide range of initiatives addressing disaster and pandemic preparedness, hunger relief, and other social services such as caring for the elderly and helping vulnerable residents, families in need and youth living with disabilities.

Sands China continued to address pandemic-related and disaster preparedness needs for local residents in 2022. In June, nearly 50 Sands Cares Ambassadors assembled 800 hygiene and emergency response kits containing COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and a variety of pandemic preparation and emergency items inside a multi-functional waterproof bag. The majority of these kits were distributed by five service organizations in Macao, focusing on vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and low-income families. Sands Cares Ambassadors also provided around-the-clock staffing at COVID-19 testing stations for two testing drives, including providing support for people who needed special assistance, such as the elderly, families with infants and children, pregnant women and people living with disabilities.

Sands Cares Ambassadors also planned enrichment activities for youth living with disabilities and hosted a group of students, families and teachers from the Concordia School of Special Education at a concert in The Parisian Theatre in recognition of World Autism Day on April 2. In early June, Sands Cares Ambassadors hosted a group of nearly 50 local students and Macau Special Olympics members for a day of miniature golf lessons and other activities at The Venetian Macao.

Helping vulnerable families is another focus for Sands Cares Ambassadors. On May 27, Sands Cares Ambassadors participated in the inaugural global Sands Cares Food Kit Build, assembling 2,600 kits of food staples for distribution through long-time partner Caritas Macau. Sands Cares Ambassadors also helped deliver food kits to families. In February, Sands Cares Ambassadors helped the Holy House of Mercy Welfare Shop distribute nearly 400 food hampers to disadvantaged families in time for Lunar New Year.

Caring for the elderly is also a mainstay for Sands Cares Ambassadors. In February, nearly 150 Ambassadors continued a tradition of visiting the homes of elderly residents for Lunar New Year to extend warmth and companionship during the holiday. Ambassadors have participated in this activity for the past 13 years. Other 2022 initiatives have included hosting members of local community organizations at Sands China properties, as well as giving them the opportunity to promote their work at booths at Sands resorts, with volunteer support from Sands Cares Ambassadors.

"The efforts of our dedicated Sands Cares Ambassadors reflect the deep commitment Sands has to strengthening our local communities," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "It is a commitment that every Team Member holds and goes hand-in-hand with the service we provide within our resorts. For everyone at Sands China, the Macao community is part of our family, and our Ambassadors are on the front lines of helping ensure the well-being of local residents."

Sands Cares Ambassadors have contributed 175,000 hours of volunteer service since 2009 as part of the global community engagement program, Sands Cares. The mission of Sands Cares is to keep local regions strong by addressing urgent social issues and helping maximize the local community's heritage, attractions and opportunities for growth.

To learn more about how Sands supports local communities, download the 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: http://www.sands.com/

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733286/Sands-Cares-Ambassadors-Give-Back-to-Macao-Community-Throughout-2022



