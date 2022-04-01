Sands Cares Ambassadors Give Back to Macao Community Throughout 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / It's been a busy year for Sands Cares Ambassadors in Macao. Sands China's Team Member volunteer corps works to keep the local community strong though a wide range of initiatives addressing disaster and pandemic preparedness, hunger relief, and other social services such as caring for the elderly and helping vulnerable residents, families in need and youth living with disabilities.

Sands China continued to address pandemic-related and disaster preparedness needs for local residents in 2022. In June, nearly 50 Sands Cares Ambassadors assembled 800 hygiene and emergency response kits containing COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and a variety of pandemic preparation and emergency items inside a multi-functional waterproof bag. The majority of these kits were distributed by five service organizations in Macao, focusing on vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and low-income families. Sands Cares Ambassadors also provided around-the-clock staffing at COVID-19 testing stations for two testing drives, including providing support for people who needed special assistance, such as the elderly, families with infants and children, pregnant women and people living with disabilities.

Sands Cares Ambassadors also planned enrichment activities for youth living with disabilities and hosted a group of students, families and teachers from the Concordia School of Special Education at a concert in The Parisian Theatre in recognition of World Autism Day on April 2. In early June, Sands Cares Ambassadors hosted a group of nearly 50 local students and Macau Special Olympics members for a day of miniature golf lessons and other activities at The Venetian Macao.

Helping vulnerable families is another focus for Sands Cares Ambassadors. On May 27, Sands Cares Ambassadors participated in the inaugural global Sands Cares Food Kit Build, assembling 2,600 kits of food staples for distribution through long-time partner Caritas Macau. Sands Cares Ambassadors also helped deliver food kits to families. In February, Sands Cares Ambassadors helped the Holy House of Mercy Welfare Shop distribute nearly 400 food hampers to disadvantaged families in time for Lunar New Year.

Caring for the elderly is also a mainstay for Sands Cares Ambassadors. In February, nearly 150 Ambassadors continued a tradition of visiting the homes of elderly residents for Lunar New Year to extend warmth and companionship during the holiday. Ambassadors have participated in this activity for the past 13 years. Other 2022 initiatives have included hosting members of local community organizations at Sands China properties, as well as giving them the opportunity to promote their work at booths at Sands resorts, with volunteer support from Sands Cares Ambassadors.

"The efforts of our dedicated Sands Cares Ambassadors reflect the deep commitment Sands has to strengthening our local communities," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "It is a commitment that every Team Member holds and goes hand-in-hand with the service we provide within our resorts. For everyone at Sands China, the Macao community is part of our family, and our Ambassadors are on the front lines of helping ensure the well-being of local residents."

Sands Cares Ambassadors have contributed 175,000 hours of volunteer service since 2009 as part of the global community engagement program, Sands Cares. The mission of Sands Cares is to keep local regions strong by addressing urgent social issues and helping maximize the local community's heritage, attractions and opportunities for growth.

To learn more about how Sands supports local communities, download the 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands
Website: http://www.sands.com/
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733286/Sands-Cares-Ambassadors-Give-Back-to-Macao-Community-Throughout-2022

img.ashx?id=733286

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.