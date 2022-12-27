NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / At Franklin Templeton we recognized that to become catalysts for change, it all begins with increased awareness, education, reflection, and conversation. D&I Courageous Conversations is a series of meetings hosted by Franklin Templeton's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which provides a forum for colleagues to engage in listening and learning on an ongoing basis. During each interactive session employees engage in a new topic related to diversity and inclusion. The sessions feature Franklin Templeton colleagues and external voices to provide fresh perspectives or expertise on the topic. The main objectives are:

To gain a better understanding of how to navigate uncomfortable conversations around diversity and inclusion

To practice listening with empathy while seeking to understand how colleagues may experience diversity and inclusion matters across the globe

To learn how to be an ally and upstander

To hear examples of the "right words" to use

2022 Courageous Conversations topics included:

November 2022: Embracing Neurodiversity as an Advantage, not an Obstacle

More than 400 employees tuned in to hear colleagues' personal stories of neurodiversity and caring for neurodiverse loved ones during Disability Awareness Month.

October 2022: How Firms Can Paradigm Shift Their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts

In celebration of Black History Month in the UK, the Ethnicity and Black Empowerment Network (BEN) business resource groups (BRG) at Franklin Templeton and Western Asset's Black Heritage Network organized a webinar with John Amaechi, UK-based organizational psychologist, and founder of APS Intelligence.

September 2022: Franklin Templeton Celebrates More Than 30 Years in Latin America

During Hispanic Heritage Month, more than 330 employees joined HOLA BRG and Franklin Templeton colleagues who shared their experiences working in Latin America.

August 2022: MARC - Men Advocating for Real Change

Five male leaders discussed whether they feel they fit into diversity and inclusion, and how men can advocate for equity within the workplace.

June 2022: Understanding Intersectionality

This conversation explored how social identities such as gender, race, ethnicity, social class, religion, sexual orientation, ability, and gender identity overlap with one another.

May 2022: Together for Mental Health

Nearly 450 employees listened to their Franklin Templeton colleagues share stories about their mental health journeys. The moderated panel, hosted by the ABLE BRG, was part of May's Mental Health Awareness Month activities.

March 2022: State of Women in the Workplace

Panelists shared personal stories as they related to the findings of McKinsey's "Women in the Workplace" report and how they actively engage to break the bias in their professional lives. They discussed the impact of the pandemic, burnout, and the experiences of women with intersectional identities. More than 450 employees attended the event, which was part of the firm's International Women's Month activities.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton

Website: https://www.franklinresources.com/

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733312/Franklin-Templeton-Employees-Engage-in-Courageous-Conversations



