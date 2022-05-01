FedEx and Junior Achievement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / FedEx has collaborated with Junior Achievement for more than 30 years to empower future generations of global entrepreneurs. Through programs such as the Global Possibilities Awards/JA Company of the Year Program and International Trade Challenge, students gain first-hand experience managing international trade and creating real-life enterprises in which they design, produce and market a product for the global marketplace. Every year, FedEx invests more than $1 million in these programs, reaching approximately 475,000 students globally.

