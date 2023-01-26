Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on January 26, 2023

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Micheletti, Executive Vice President, Finance. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, January 26, 2023 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until February 26, 2023, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13735213.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $18.4 billion in assets. Axos Financial, Inc., through Axos Bank, provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $30.3 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

