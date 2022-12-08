Floor+%26amp%3B+Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, expanded its nationwide footprint when it opened the doors to its newest location in Rancho Cordova, California. The December 8, 2022 grand opening marks the company’s 27th warehouse store in California. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center opened with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Cassie Futrell, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is eager to open our doors in Rancho Cordova,” said Futrell. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Rancho Cordova Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Beginning December 8, 2022, through February 1, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverRanchoCordova.com.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Sacramento market. Pros are invited to attend a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on January 26. They can visit www.prograndopening.com%2Franchocordova to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Silverado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more! During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Futrell. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 11051 Olson Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

