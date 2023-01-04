ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ( ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Virtual China Opportunity Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (China time zone)
  • Credit Suisse 9th Virtual Greater China Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023 (China time zone)
  • 25th Annual Virtual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 (U.S. Eastern time zone)

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

The presentation material utilized by ACM Research during the upcoming virtual investor conferences will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and vertical furnace processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. Smart Megasonix and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:The Blueshirt Group
Yujia Zhai
+1 (860) 214-0809
[email protected]
In China:The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
[email protected]
