MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that on December 27, 2022, the Company received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that Nuwellis has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notice indicated that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock having been at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company has regained compliance under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and advised that the matter is now closed.



About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically superior therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

