NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 1/5/2023 1/6/2023 1/20/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

