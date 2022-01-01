5 Chinese Stocks Gurus Are Packing Into

Stocks with high guru ownership as China lifts quarantine measures

James Li
6 hours ago
Summary
  • Beijing announced it will scrap quarantine measures for international travelers on Jan. 8.
  • GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus listed several Chinese stocks with high guru ownership.
In light of Beijing announcing the lifting of Covid-19 quarantine measures, five Chinese stocks with high guru ownership as of the third-quarter 13F portfolio filing date are Baidu Inc. (

BIDU, Financial), Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD, Financial), JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial), NetEase Inc. (NTES, Financial) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS, Financial) according to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Monday, the country’s government announced that international travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival starting Jan. 8, 2023, effectively ending its “zero-Covid” policy after almost three years. Throughout the pandemic, the isolation period ranged from between 14 days and 21 days. The China National Health Commission also said it will stop tracking close contacts starting Jan. 8.

As investors monitor the reopening of China’s borders, GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio listed several Chinese stocks that have more than 10 gurus owning shares as of the third-quarter 13F equity portfolio filing.

Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Baidu

Sixteen gurus own shares of Baidu (

BIDU, Financial) with a combined weight of 8.09% as of the third quarter.

1607787732401225728.png

Shares of Baidu traded around $114.79, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81 as of Tuesday.

1607788732314910720.png

The Beijing-based online media giant has a GF Score of 83 out of 100, driven by a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 1 out of 10 and financial strength ranking just 6 out of 10.

1607789018601324544.png

Baidu’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on the heels of a 2.5-star business predictability rank and 10 years of positive operating income over the past 10 years.

Gurus with holdings in Baidu include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

1607793669291737088.png

Pinduoduo

Fourteen gurus own shares of Pinduoduo (

PDD, Financial) with a combined weight of 17.81% as of the third quarter.

1607830617544818688.png

Shares of Pinduoduo traded around $85.59, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61 as of Tuesday.

1607830900110884864.png

The Shanghai-based e-commerce company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100, driven by a profitability rank of 4 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value and a rank of 6 out of 10 for growth and momentum.

1607831313715396608.png

Pinduoduo’s financial strength ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 6.2 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms more than 82% of global competitors.

1607848245244035072.png

Gurus with holdings in Pinduoduo include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates.

1607848453944213504.png

JD.com

Fourteen gurus own shares of JD.com (

JD, Financial) with a combined weight of 21.21% as of the third quarter.

1607848726758522880.png

Shares of JD.com traded around $58.80, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52 as of Tuesday.

1607849047522115584.png

The Beijing-based e-commerce company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 1 out of 10.

1607849316284727296.png

JD.com’s financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 3.29 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms approximately 79% of global competitors.

1607853444318724096.png

NetEase

Ten gurus own shares of NetEase (

NTES, Financial) with a combined weighting of 1.93% as of the third quarter.

1607857646747090944.png

Shares of NetEase traded around $73.14, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67.

1607857922254143488.png

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based online media company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value despite financial strength ranking just 7 out of 10 and momentum ranking just 1 out of 10.

1607861111636459520.png

NetEase’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9.

1607862451972440064.png

Gurus with holdings in NetEase include Dodge & Cox and

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1607862621950803968.png

Vipshop Holdings

Ten gurus own shares of Vipshop Holdings (

VIPS, Financial) with a combined weight of 1.66%.

1607862873231556608.png

Shares of Vipshop Holdings traded around $13.87, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81 as of Tuesday.

1607863810931130368.png

The Guangzhou, Guangdong-based discount retail company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth, financial strength and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 3 out of 10.

1607864135981301760.png

Vipshop’s financial strength ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 4.56 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors.

1607865562417954816.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
WRITTEN BY

