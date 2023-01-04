FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley Virtual China Opportunity Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (China time zone)

on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (China time zone) Credit Suisse 9th Virtual Greater China Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023 (China time zone)

on Thursday, January 5, 2023 (China time zone) 25th Annual Virtual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 (U.S. Eastern time zone)



Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

The presentation material utilized by ACM Research during the upcoming virtual investor conferences will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

