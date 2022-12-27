Ampio Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the "Company") today announced that it has received notification from The NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to its low selling price as described in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

Ampio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

In the notification, the NYSE American informed the Company that as of December 27, 2022, the below compliance (".BS") indicator will no longer be disseminated and the Company has been removed from the NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American's website.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical company that is engaged with the early development of AR-300, a synthetic pre-clinical stage development asset which has been designed to leverage the key attributes of Ampion. The Company is currently conducting preclinical studies on AR-300 and engaged in a strategic alternatives process that could include outbound strategic in-licensing / acquisition efforts with a key focus on late-stage development assets / programs which would strengthen its existing pipeline.

For more information, contact:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Michael Martino
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA74384&sd=2022-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampio-pharmaceuticals-regains-compliance-with-nyse-american-continued-listing-standards-301710404.html

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA74384&Transmission_Id=202212271744PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA74384&DateId=20221227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.