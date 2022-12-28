First day of trading in BTA 2

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO RUSSIA, BELARUS, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS IN WHOLE OR IN PART FOR LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ALZECURE. SEE THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION BELOW.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced the first day of trading for the paid subscribed shares ("BTA 2") that was received upon allocation within the over-allotment option in the oversubscribed rights issue of shares that ended on December 20, 2022. The first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is today, December 28, 2022. Trading with BTA 2 continues until the week after the rights issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration of the rights issue is expected to take place at the beginning of January 2023.

Advisors

Erik Penser Bank AB is financial advisor and Synch Advokat AB is legal advisor to AlzeCure in connection with the rights issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug projects. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as arthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

