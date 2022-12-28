KONKA's High-End OLED TVs Lands in the European Market for First Time

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company"; 000016.SZ), a leading technology company, has delivered the first shipment of its high-end OLED TVs to Europe via the China-Europe Railway Express. With over 3,000 units in sizes of 55 and 65 inches arriving on the continent, KONKA is ready to provide customers across the region with a truly immersive cinema-like home viewing experience.

1.jpg

The shipment includes the KONKA 812 Series, which features some 8.3 million self-lighting pixels that can turn on and off individually to achieve an infinite contrast ratio with perfect blacks to deliver truly spectacular picture quality. The ultra-slim TV set also features a cinema-grade panoramic sound field and multiple anti-blur technologies.

KONKA's TV products have been known in the industry for their outstanding display effect and quality as the Company has been a long-time player in the display sector with expertise in Mini LED, OLED, and Micro LED technologies. Now KONKA has chosen its high-end products for entry into Europe, indicating that it has no desire to compete on price with competitors. Instead, it opted to develop its position in the European market with differentiated and quality products. As it always does, the Company adhered to the highest standards and strict quality controls from sample delivery to production for this batch of products.

To bring the high-end KONKA TVs to the European market, KONKA's overseas business division negotiated a new partnership agreement with its long-term OEM partner in Europe. The partner has already secured first place in TV sales for its own brand in the local market which previously focused on low-end and mid-range models. Now looking to expand its business, it chose to bring in the KONKA brand as its high-end product range. Both parties are optimistic about the potential of the products in this market because, through the partnership, they already have products with solid display quality and local operations based on years of laying the groundwork.

The shipment also included over 20,000 smart LED products and kitchen appliances. Positioning Europe as a key market, KONKA is looking to grow in the market with plans to form a full-scale product layout on the continent.

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.0 billion, KONKA has more than 40 subsidiaries, 200 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 15,000 employees.

For more information, please visit www.konkaglobal.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN74530&sd=2022-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konkas-high-end-oled-tvs-lands-in-the-european-market-for-first-time-301710530.html

SOURCE KONKA Group Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74530&Transmission_Id=202212280423PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74530&DateId=20221228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.