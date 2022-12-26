Crystal Research Update Highlights 100% Responders Rate in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Trial

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
1 day ago
Article's Main Image
  • Trial meets endpoints in safety and efficacy
  • IND Letter from the CDSCO to optimize dosage
  • Establishment of an Indian Subsidiary to commercialize ProLectin-M

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. ( BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announces that Crystal Research provided an update on BIXT.

Crystal research reported that the Company announced positive topline safety and efficacy results from its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in 34 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. During the 7 days of treatment, an orally administered Galectin Antagonist in the form of a chewable tablet was administered 8 times per day on an hourly basis. The trial met its endpoint with a 100% response rate by day 7 versus 6% in placebo, which was statistically significant (p-value=.001) and something that has only ever been accomplished by one other drug in the past decade. The Company’s analysis also revealed an 88% response rate by day 3, which was statistically significant (p-value=.001).

During the quarter the company also announced its receipt of an Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization letter from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to optimize dosage in COVID-19 patients. The trial’s objective is to provide guidance for a 408 patient Phase III trial that will be finalized after analyzing the data from the optimization trial. The Company also announced that it had established an Indian subsidiary (Pharmalectin India Private Limited), with a purpose to launch commercial product sales of ProLectin-M should the company receive Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approval. The Indian manufacturing plant is an FDA-approved facility that is capable of supporting the Indian market with a population of 1.4 billion people.

The update also covered the mechanism of action (MOA) detailed in the latest pre-print in greater depth.
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance testing was used to elucidate the Mechanism of Action of the specific Galectin Antagonist. Tests concluded that ProLectin-M (PL-M) binds relatively strongly to Galectin-3 with high micromolar affinity. While the galectin antagonist does indeed bind to the S1 Spike Protein, the study showed that it could bind in 2 different orientations. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) binding data was so precise that it measured 5 molecules of Galectin-3 were need to neutralize 1 spike protein. This finding demonstrated 5 binding sites for the Galectins. The final experiment revealed that Lactose which is a common sugar that we ingest competes with Galectin-3. These findings on the mechanism of action helped inform the decisions on dosing, duration, and ingestion.

The full text of the preprint is located at the following link.https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.09.22282151v1

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations
Michael Sheikh
509-991-0245
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

ti?nf=ODcyMDgxOSM1MzMxMDA0IzUwMDEwNzUzMw==
BIOXYTRAN-INC-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.