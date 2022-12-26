Gambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in Ohio with BetOhio.com

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it is ready to provide marketing services to licensed online sports betting operators in the state of Ohio as soon as legal online sports betting goes live on Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

In anticipation of the launch of the legal online sports betting market in Ohio, the Group launched BetOhio.com in January 2022 to help sports bettors find trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date information on sports betting in the state. Since that time, the Group’s industry-leading coverage of the emerging Ohio sports betting marketplace and odds pieces on the Buckeye State’s sports teams has made BetOhio.com a top resource for prospective sports bettors in the state. In November, BetOhio.com reported through a survey that nearly one-in-six Ohio adults (15%) are “likely” or “somewhat likely” to place legal sports bets once the market launches in the state. Additionally, according to those surveyed, more than half of Ohio sports bettors (57%) expect to bet on sports “at least weekly.”

Ohio – with a population of over 8 million adults – is the first state to launch legal online sports betting in 2023 and becomes the sixth state or province to launch legal sports betting or casino in North America since the start of 2022, following New York State, Louisiana, the Canadian province of Ontario, Kansas and Maryland. The Group stands ready to help licensed online gambling operators in Ohio acquire players with its national and international websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and BonusFinder.com.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “The expected launch of the legal online sports betting market in Ohio only adds to the tremendous amount of positive momentum we saw for the North American online gaming industry in 2022. Ohio is taking the right approach by keeping the barriers to entry low and allowing a variety of operators to enter the market. We believe that this will foster competition and ultimately benefit consumers as the operators with the best products rise to the top. Gambling.com Group is well positioned to help operators and customers succeed in this next wave of regulated legal online sports betting in the United States.”

“Ohio allowing sportsbooks to take legal sports bets just ahead of the start of the NFL playoffs is a huge win for sports bettors in the state,” said Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. “This is an exciting moment for sports bettors to finally place safe and responsible wagers with legal sportsbooks, after years of discussion and negotiation, and the robust offerings in the Ohio market will ensure there are plenty of choices and opportunities for customers. Gambling.com Group is prepared to help bettors navigate their new world of options.”

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

