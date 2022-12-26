NEWMARKET, Ontario, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS)(OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that the Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) has awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to US$410M to Access Bio, an industry leader in medical testing and diagnostics, supported by a U.S. coalition including AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”), Maddox Defense, and a network of US test kit component suppliers. This competitively awarded contract for the delivery of Made in America COVID test kits supports the US Government's on-going response to the COVID pandemic. The award demonstrates the US Government's strategic shift toward an American-made and sourced policy that is intended to ensure domestic industrial base capability and capacity in areas critical to the US response to any national emergency. Access Bio has already received, and commenced deliveries under, the first order of approximately one half of this IDIQ contract, valued at US$205M. ADG expects to generate US$19M in revenue during the next six months as this order is completed, and up to an aggregate of US$38M over the lifetime of the contract.



Regarding this award, Gren Schoch, CEO of AirBoss, said, “We are very proud of ADG’s continued support of US government preparedness efforts and ADG’s commitment to being a key partner in further developing US made and sourced manufacturing capabilities either as a prime contractor or through the establishment of special purpose coalitions. ADG has been focused on finding best-in-class partners and capabilities to further its leadership in the survivability and healthcare product sectors. Diagnostics and testing supplies have been an essential part of the US Government’s COVID pandemic response, and this award validates the ongoing efforts of ADG to build a domestic supply chain for both personal protective equipment and diagnostic equipment.”

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp.



AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

