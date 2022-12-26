Amedisys to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Nick MuscatoKendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations Media Relations
615.928.5452 225.299.3720
[email protected][email protected]
Related Articles

