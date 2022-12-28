"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2022

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H4XOm6lGqk

2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter (@Bleachbrs_en) account.

2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

