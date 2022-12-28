PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its executive officers, effective January 1, 2023 following the appointment of Michael Olosky to President and Chief Executive Officer as part of a planned leadership succession.

In addition to Mr. Olosky, as President and CEO, the executive officers of the Company, or its designated subsidiaries, as of January 1, 2023, will be as follows:

Brian Magstadt will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Kevin Swartzendruber will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Finance.

will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Finance. Roger Dankel , who previously served as President of North American Sales, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, North American Sales.

, who previously served as President of North American Sales, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, North American Sales. Jeremy Gilstrap , who previously served as Vice President, Branch Manager ( Stockton ) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, Innovation.

, who previously served as Vice President, Branch Manager ( ) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, Innovation. Phil Burton , who previously served as Vice President, Branch Manager (McKinney) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, North America .

, who previously served as Vice President, Branch Manager (McKinney) Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, . Michael Andersen , who previously served as Vice President, European Operations, will serve as Executive Vice President, Europe .

, who previously served as Vice President, European Operations, will serve as Executive Vice President, . Jennifer Lutz , who previously served as Vice President, Human Resources Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., will serve as Executive Vice President, Human Resources.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

