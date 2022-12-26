Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will virtually participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference with a fireside chat on January 12, 2023, at 3:00p.m. ET. The webcast of the presentation and an archived recording will be available in the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to 16 new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 18,048 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

