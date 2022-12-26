Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that it is scheduled to present at CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year virtual investor conferences. Details are as follows:

CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Varex will be presenting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET.

The listen-only webcast link is: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs5%2Fvrex%2F1629129

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Sam Maheshwari, will provide an overview of Varex’s business. Varex’s presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005047/en/