MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022

Canon Recognized in the Category of Software and Mobile Apps – One of 17 Honorees out of a Record-High Submission Pool of over 2,100 Products

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) has garnered another accolade: a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Software and Mobile Apps category. The AMLOS Solution, developed by Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a software-and-camera product suite designed to provide a new level of engagement for collaboration across multiple locations using the power of Canon's image processing technology, along with hand gesture controls.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The CES 2023 Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions. An independent panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation and functionality, aesthetic, and design. Out of those submissions, hundreds of products were selected as CES 2023 Innovation Honorees. Those rating the highest across each category receive the "Best of Innovation" designation. AMLOS was among only 17 products given this high-level distinction for 2023.

CES, the most influential tech show in the world, will be held in Las Vegas from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Attendees will have the chance to interact with AMLOS in an immersive, real-time experience at the Canon booth, located at booth #16359 in Central Hall.

"To be honored with a CES Best of Innovation award is a testament to the creativity, research and expert development that went into making AMLOS a valuable tool to help bridge the gap between the office and employees working from home," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It helps give people a consistent experience no matter where they are working. We are excited that the industry is recognizing the value AMLOS can provide in this endeavor."

Leading up to the official availability announcement just a few months ago, AMLOS generated wide industry acclaim for its efforts in helping hybrid work teams stay engaged with one another and well-connected despite being in different locations. Keypoint Intelligence, a global market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart workplace technology and services, named AMLOS a winner of its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 Outstanding Innovation Award, which followed an April announcement from ProductionHUB, a leading entertainment and media industry publication, which named it an Award of Excellence winner. AMLOS also won the InfoComm Best of Show Award after Canon's presence in the show in June.

Developed by Canon U.S.A., Inc. to help support high productivity and employee engagement, the AMLOS solution is a software-and-camera product suite designed to support modern hybrid meetings. The AMLOS solution is an additional layer on top of an organization's existing, compatible conference solution.1 It allows both in-person and remote participants to engage in meetings, providing an intuitive experience with hand gesture controls for in-person participants, and a user interface that can be customized by a remote participant to help promote collaboration.1 The AMLOS solution consists of software and a Canon CR-N300 or CR-N500 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera.2

AMLOS will be on display at in the Canon booth at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 in the Las Vegas Convention Central, Hall 3, #16359 from January 5-8, 2023.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Subscription to, purchase, and use of other Canon and third-party services and solutions required for set-up, sound, to see remote users, and other features. Subject to applicable Canon or third-party provider's terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product, service, or feature referenced hereunder.

2 Purchase of a Canon (PTZ) Camera required for each meeting room. Subject to terms and conditions. Among other requirements. The camera requires a wired connection and needs to be on the same network as the Windows® 10 PC dedicated to the AMLOS solution.

Specifications, pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

