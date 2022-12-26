The Sacred 7 Were Defrocked in 2022

These stocks rode to big profits in the past 5 years

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • This year, all of them were flattened.
Article's Main Image

People have a number of names for the small group of stocks that investors clung to, and rode to big profits, in the five years preceding 2022.

I call them The Sacred Seven. They are Alphabet Inc. (

GOOGL, Financial), Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Netflix Inc. (NFLX, Financial) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial).

In 2022, all seven stocks were flattened. Here’s what each stock gained in 2017 to 2021, and what each stock has lost since I last wrote about them (Dec. 28, 2021).

Stock

Five-year Gain through 2021

Loss Dec. 28, 2021 through Dec. 23, 2022

Alphabet

265.6%

-39.7%

Amazon.com

344.7%

-49.8%

Apple

551.6%

-39.67%

Meta Platforms

192.4%

-65.9%

Microsoft

482.1%

-29.6%

Netflix

386.6%

-51.7%

Tesla

2,372.7%

-66.1%

This column a year ago was titled “Why I Own Only Two of the Sacred 7” Those two were Alphabet and Apple.

The five stocks I suggested people avoid were down 46.8% from Dec. 28, 2021 through Dec. 23, 2022. To be sure, it was a down year, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index dropping 18.4%. But the Sacred Seven did much worse.

The two I liked were down 33.1%, better than most of their brethren but considerably worse than the S&P.

Here’s what I think of the Sacred Seven now.

Alphabet

In the past decade, Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) shares have sold for an average of 27 times the company’s earnings per share. Currently that multiple is below 18. Not bad, I’d say, for a company that has grown its earnings by an average of 15% a year for the past decade).

The company’s subsidiaries include the Google search engine, You Tube video platform, Waymo self-driving cars and Deep Mind artificial intelligence unit. (My daughter works for Deep Mind, which may prejudice me in Alphabet’s favor.)

Amazon.com

I expect Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) to be a business success, but a stock-market disappointment in 2023. The company lost momentum this year as people returned to brick-and-mortar stores. I expect that it will pick up market share in the next few years because people like the convenience of online shopping.

The stock, however, reminds me of IBM (

IBM, Financial) and McDonald’s (MCD, Financial) in the Nifty Fifty Era around 1972. The companies did well but the stocks didn’t, because they were priced for perfection at about 60 times earnings. Amazon sells for 78 times earnings.

Apple

I still like Apple (

AAPL, Financial) for the same reasons I did a year ago. Its iPhones and Mac computers have a loyal following. I like the company’s $48 billion in cash and marketable securities, and I love the 25% profit margin. At 22 times earnings, the stock is more expensive than I usually prefer, but not outlandish.

Meta Platforms

In addition to Facebook, Meta Platforms (

META, Financial) owns Instagram, Messenger and What’s App. That’s a worthy collection of assets, and the stock sells for only 11 times recent earnings. So I should like it, but I’m lukewarm.

What worries me is that I think Facebook’s past success stemmed in large part from sharing information about its customers with advertisers. I believe regulators will make it harder for Facebook and its brethren to do this. All in all, I think the stock will be a market performer or slightly better.

Microsoft

A powerhouse in both cloud computing and personal computing, Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial) can boast a 10-year annual earnings growth rate of nearly 17%. Last year, however, it was below 4%. I think future growth will be way above 4%, and I think profitability will be excellent.

Alas, the stock is pricey. It sells for nearly 9 times the company’s revenue. To me, that’s a dangerously high multiple.

Netflix

The days of rapid subscriber growth for streaming companies seem to be over, now that we’ve already reached the point where more than half the programs Americans watch are streamed. To compete for market share, many streaming companies, including Netflix (

NFLX, Financial), are spending heavily on original content.

Netflix has had hits with many of its programs, such as "The Queen’s Gambit," "Squid Game" and "Lupin." But such shows cost a lot of money. The earnings growth rate for Netflix in the past decade has been nearly 54%. Last year? Less than 1%.

Tesla

The leading electric car maker is a cult stock. People adore it or hate it – and the same goes for CEO Elon Musk. Of all the Sacred Seven, Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) had the best return in 2017 to 2021, and the worst in the past year. With competition increasing in both China and the U.S., I think it’s in for another tough year.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
4 / 5 (2 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.