NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that Suren Jeyanayagam has been appointed President of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), on the retirement of John Perreault as President. Suren has worked for Permatech for 25 years and served as Vice President Manufacturing since December 2020.

The Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Perreault for his more than 30 years of service to Permatech and wish him the best in his retirement. The Board welcomes Mr. Jeyanayagam to the role of President of Permatech. Steve Smith, President and CEO of the Company stated "We will miss John and wish him well but Permatech is in good hands with Suren. John has been training Suren for the role of President and Suren's extensive experience with Permatech will allow for a seamless transition".

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs.

