Fortinet’s Wired and Wireless LAN Portfolio Converges Networking and Security to Help Customers Embrace Digital Acceleration and Reduce Cyber Risks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Wired and wireless local area networking (LAN) environments and security can no longer be separate. Fortinet is the driving force in the convergence of networking and security and we believe it is the only company capable of delivering secure switching and secure wireless LANs. We believe that being recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third year in a row is a testament to our ability to provide a holistic converged wired, wireless, and security solution.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third year in a row.

Fortinet believes that this recognition can be attributed to the strength of its Wired and Wireless LAN portfolio, including FortiSwitch and FortiAP, and ability to deliver a robust set of features that support customers’ evolving needs, including real-time cyber risk visibility powered by artificial intelligence (AI), security by design without the need for additional licensing costs, and platform integration with built-in intelligence that addresses digital transformation.

Fortinet’s Wired and Wireless LAN portfolio is powered by a Security-driven Networking approach, which enables customers to tightly integrate their network infrastructure and security architecture by making the Wired and Wireless network an extension of the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall. This enables Fortinet to more easily deliver new digital innovation outcomes, without being exposed to new cyber risks. Additionally, the integration between the Fortinet Wired and Wireless LAN portfolio and FortiAOps enables the delivery of consistent AI-powered performance insights across the LAN, Wireless LAN, and WAN and improves its ability to provide NOC teams with real-time visibility of potential issues before network users are negatively impacted.

Fortinet Delivers a Feature-Rich Wired and Wireless LAN Solution

As the only vendor to provide advanced Wired and Wireless LAN solutions that converge networking and security, Fortinet’s unique approach enables the following benefits for customers:

Eliminates costly licensing by bundling all Wired and Wireless LAN features into the main FortiGate . While other vendors require standalone wireless LAN controllers to be bundled with term licenses, no additional license or cost is required to enable Fortinet Wired and Wireless LAN management or NAC features. Both a switching and wireless LAN controller are bundled into the FortiGate platform to eliminate overlays and reduce TCO, driving operational cost savings to customers.

. While other vendors require standalone wireless LAN controllers to be bundled with term licenses, no additional license or cost is required to enable Fortinet Wired and Wireless LAN management or NAC features. Both a switching and wireless LAN controller are bundled into the FortiGate platform to eliminate overlays and reduce TCO, driving operational cost savings to customers. Simplified management by utilizing a single management platform for LAN and network security . As networks become more complex, Fortinet’s Wired and Wireless LAN solution converges the management of networking and security to simplify day-to-day network management. IT cycles are minimized, allowing admins to reduce the amount of context switching necessary to manage the security, LAN, Wireless, SD-WAN, and 5G/LTE gateway components of their network.

. As networks become more complex, Fortinet’s Wired and Wireless LAN solution converges the management of networking and security to simplify day-to-day network management. IT cycles are minimized, allowing admins to reduce the amount of context switching necessary to manage the security, LAN, Wireless, SD-WAN, and 5G/LTE gateway components of their network. Seamless integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry’s highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform. Management of Fortinet’s Wired and Wireless LAN solution is included as part of customers’ investment in the Security Fabric, enabling a fully holistic view of the network, from LAN to WAN to the cloud.



These innovative features are all made possible through the use of a single operating system, FortiOS, to develop, manage, and operate both security and the LAN. This tight integration enabled by a common OS allows intelligence to be gathered consistently across the network so it can be centrally correlated and analyzed in real-time by AI/ML engines.

Fortinet is committed to ongoing development of its wired and wireless solutions to provide the advanced networking and security solutions that today’s organizations need, while also extending consistent availability and security across today’s hybrid networks.

Additional Resources

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCNP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.